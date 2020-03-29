I really really feel for the people. In the video, you can very well appreciate that they are following queue and trying to be orderly. The migrant labourer is doing their best to co-operate in this crisis responsibly. Just that they do not have a choice.pic.twitter.com/RtfOcYXn09 — Dr. Sudipto Chakravarty (@Roflindian) March 28, 2020

Thousands of migrant labourers thronged the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday, to board buses to their hometowns. Migrant labourers have turned out to be the worst-hit by the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at four hours’ notice.

After the UP government arranged for nearly 1,200 special buses for workers who were walking back home on foot, thousands of labourers arrived at the Anand Vihar bus station.

A stampede-like situation reportedly rose at some points at the bus station, with the police hitting people with their batons and making announcements on loudspeakers in an attempt to control the crowd. Here are a few videos from Saturday.

Anand Vihar bus station in New Delhi right now. Thousands of migrants have lined up to catch buses back home. Story out soon on @bsindia: #Covid19India #CoronaLockdown #MigrantsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/JisGSqdQQo — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) March 28, 2020