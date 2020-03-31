Coronavirus: Prashant Kishor posts video showing migrant labourers in Bihar locked up in a cell
‘I have come here from Ahmedabad. They have been saying since morning that they will let us go but they have not.’
The exodus of migrant labourers from different parts of India towards their hometowns is a crisis that continues to worsen by the day. In another distressing video tweeted by election strategist Prashant Kishor, migrant labourers were seen locked up in a cell after arriving in Bihar.
In the video, migrant labourers are seen crying and requesting to be let out. “I have come here from Ahmedabad,” a weeping man said. “They have been saying since morning that they will let us go but they have not.”
Migrant labourers have been the worst hit during the 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25.