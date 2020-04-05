Around the Web Social distancing: What’s happening inside London Zoo while it is closed for the public? Watch Zookeepers continue to work with the animals inside. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: The gates of the London Zoo may have closed to the public due to social-distancing, but new video footage from behind the scenes shows it's business as usual pic.twitter.com/upEuSLtRtr— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 3, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus animals Read Comments Print