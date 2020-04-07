WATCH | Amid lockdown, 200 people gather at residence of BJP MLA Dadarao Keche in Maharashtra on his birthday pic.twitter.com/7bHK70n829 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 5, 2020

A case was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra MLA Dadarao Keche after hundreds of people gathered at his house in Wardha during a ration-distribution drive on April 5, NDTV reported. This was a violation of the 21-day nationwide lockdown put in place on March 25.

“We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration,” a local police officer was quoted as saying. “We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses.”