A case was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra MLA Dadarao Keche after hundreds of people gathered at his house in Wardha during a ration-distribution drive on April 5, NDTV reported. This was a violation of the 21-day nationwide lockdown put in place on March 25.

“We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration,” a local police officer was quoted as saying. “We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses.”