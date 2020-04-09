Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded, and in strange UFO-like feeding posture. Thanks @Caseywdunn for info @wamuseum @GeoscienceAus @CurtinUni @Scripps_Ocean pic.twitter.com/QirkIWDu6S — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) April 6, 2020

A “giant” siphonophore, Apolemia, was recorded off the coast of Western Australia during the Ningaloo Canyons expedition, Science Alert reported. A video was posted by the Schmidt Ocean on Twitter.

Siphonophores are marine organisms which are essentially gelatinous strings that can grow to 100 feet long, Wired reported. Siphonophores feed on tiny crustaceans, such as copepods, fish, and even other siphonophores, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Apolemia is a genus of the siphonophore.

The Apolemia siphonophore featured in the video posted by Schmidt Ocean is addressed as possibly the “largest-ever recorded” specimen.