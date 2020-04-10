Around the Web Songs, ballet, birthdays: How people around the world are coping with the coronavirus lockdown Improvisation at home is the name of the game. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play The show must go on… In #coronavirus lockdown, the Russian ballet stars who are performing at home with plates, saucepans…and Russian dumplings. @BBCNews @BBCWorld Camera/edit @AntonChicherov Producer @BBCWillVernon pic.twitter.com/gL1zS7E5JR— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 9, 2020 When your birthday is during lockdown 🥺❤️🎉 #lockdown #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/A8xsZTHWTZ— kizzz👸🏽✨ (@kiransolankixo) April 8, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus Lockdown Read Comments Print