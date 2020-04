Play

Pakistani singer Taher Shah has released a new song titled Farishta. The video of the song features a young boy in an animated video, and conveys the message that “children are the angels of the earth”.

Like Shah’s previous songs Angel and Eye to Eye, the song was widely talked about on social media.

Even That "Insan Farishta" has got someone in his life but you don't. 😭😂#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk — Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020