With bookshops closed and ecommerce sites focusing on delivering essentials only, publishers have been using video readings on social media platforms to stay connected with their readers. One of the more interesting initiatives came from Penguin Books India, in the form of an episodic storytelling series on Instagram TV.

It began with romance bestseller Ravinder Singh writing and narrating the first episode (above), after which different authors took the story forward. Among the other writers who participated were Durjoy Dutta, Ravinder Singh, Shiromi Pinto and Rheaa Mukherjee.

Author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor wrote the episode, which was narrated by writer Shaheen Bhatt.

Watch all the episodes above and below.