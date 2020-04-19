Viral Video Satire: Is this the future of social distancing when eating out at a restaurant? It’s either this or stay at home. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rotterdam is also on it.Translation: Who ordered a beer? Yes please! Here you go! Thank you, how much is it? 3 euros please! Here you go, keep the change! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s1nOmHpaNS— Don Krijgsman (LimaTwoEcho)🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@The_Dutch_Don) April 18, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Social distancing Read Comments Print