Around the Web Watch Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in ‘Deewar’ dubbed for audiences during a pandemic Making a legendary scene relevant for our times. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram What if the classic cult 'Deewar' and one of the most epic scenes of all time.. in the history of Indian Cinema.. were filmed during the time of a lockdown.. Here's a dubbed tribute to the two legends.. Amitabh Bachchan sir and Shashi Kapoor sir... @amitabhbachchan @shashikapoorjithelegend A post shared by S H U J A A R A I S H (@theliberalcomedian) on Apr 6, 2020 at 3:43am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Funny videos Amitabh Bachchan bollywood Read Comments Print