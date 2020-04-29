Play

Chris Platzer, a city planning commissioner in Vallejo city of California, United States, resigned from his post after he came under fire for his behaviour during an official Zoom meeting, the New York Times reported.

Platzer held up his cat to introduce it to the other participants during a Zoom meeting and then threw it away, provoking strong reactions. The incident took place on April 20, the New York Times report added.

“First, I’d like to introduce my cat,” Platzer had said right before he threw the cat into the air, in response to a question where he was asked to express his views after reviewing a project application.