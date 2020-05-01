Video: In conversation with journalists reporting amidst coronavirus lockdown
Journalists from TheWire.in, The News Minute and Scroll.in discuss their experiences of bringing stories during the lockdown.
Sree Sreenivasan, journalist and Marshall Loeb visiting professor of digital innovation, talked to journalists Anna Isaac, Arunabh Saikia and Vasudevan Mukunth on how India is dealing with Covid-19, how the media is reporting on the pandemic and much more.
Isaac, Saikia and Mukunth work for The News Minute, Scroll.in and The Wire respectively.
coronavirus crisis
