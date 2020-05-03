Height of Negligence | BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani seen spitting in kitchen where food is being prepared for needy people , #Rajkot@BJP4Gujarat pic.twitter.com/k8BmnqeZJc — tv9gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 1, 2020

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajkot MLA Arvind Raiyani spitting inside a community kitchen in the city is being widely circulated on social media. The kitchen provides food to the needy amidst the nationwide lockdown, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Raiyani’s video caused an outrage on social media, especially after a group of Muslims were wrongly hounded for spitting, which turned out to be fake news.

Raiyani later released a photograph of a fine receipt from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation that charged him Rs 500 for spitting in a public place, the Ahmedabad Mirror report added.

When Modi party leaders spit, it is Negligence, When a Muslim spits, it become Jihad! #COVID19 https://t.co/GiiweCW32V — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 2, 2020

This is “Spit-Jihad” from BJP.

The BJP remains the party which is strongly opposed to Dalits, Poor, Women and Muslims.



They are a party with feudal and anti women mindset.



India should wait and see what action is taken against the BJP MLA? https://t.co/RqM3gS9bU2 — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) May 2, 2020