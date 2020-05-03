Caught on camera: BJP MLA Arvind Raiyani spits inside a community kitchen in Rajkot, Gujarat
The community kitchen is responsible for providing food during the lockdown.
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajkot MLA Arvind Raiyani spitting inside a community kitchen in the city is being widely circulated on social media. The kitchen provides food to the needy amidst the nationwide lockdown, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.
Raiyani’s video caused an outrage on social media, especially after a group of Muslims were wrongly hounded for spitting, which turned out to be fake news.
Raiyani later released a photograph of a fine receipt from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation that charged him Rs 500 for spitting in a public place, the Ahmedabad Mirror report added.