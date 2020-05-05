Migrants from Bihar fail to get a train back home, taken to BIEC ground on Tumakuru road. They agitate after being told to stay back in the state, lose cool and start pelting stones. pic.twitter.com/CUnaUFeSGc — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) May 4, 2020

Thousands of migrant workers, mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, protested near an international exhibition pavilion in Bengaluru on Monday, NDTV reported. The workers were demanding that they be sent home amidst the extended lockdown.

“We haven’t eaten in two days,” one protesting worker said in the video added above. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Revenue Minister R Ashok reached the spot and assured the protestors that adequate arrangements to send them home will be made soon, the report added.

