Can’t remember the last time I saw a monkey ride-up on a motorcycle and try to steal a toddler. It’s been ages...pic.twitter.com/PBRntxBnxw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 4, 2020

In a bizarre video that has been going around on social media, a monkey was seen cycling up to a toddler, grabbing her arm, and then dragging her along the road before being chased away.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred in Tanjungsari Village of Indonesia. The report also shared how some social media users pointed out that the bike on which the monkey was placed was controlled by a group of people standing nearby, and it was probably not the animal’s intent to harm the child.