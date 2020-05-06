यूपी में कल श्रमिको के आने के बाद उन्हें सेनेटाइज किया गया लखनऊ के चारबाग की तस्वीर है जो शर्मनाक है । इस तरह पहले भी कई जिलों से तस्वीरे आई है पर ये तस्वीरे लखनऊ की है जो हैरान करने वाली है ऐसे लोगो पर सख्त करवाई होनी चाहिए ! #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/M5lDVJaNIv — MANISH PANDEY (@ManishPandeyLKW) May 6, 2020

Another video of migrant workers being sprayed with some sort of cleansing liquid has surfaced. Posted by the deputy editor of News1 India, the video (above) shows the aftermath of the arrival of one of the special trains being run to bring stranded migrant workers home at Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station.

Quoting sources, the Deccan Herald reported that the migrant workers were sprayed with a solution of sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach. In the video, a child can be seen struggling after the solution is sprayed directly into his face.

Shortly after India went into lockdown on March 25, a group of migrant workers which arrived in the state near the Bareilly city was sprayed with bleach that was meant to sanitise buses. The incident had caused widespread outrage.

A similar incident was reported from Hooghly in West Bengal, when migrants who arrived in a “Shramik Special Train” from Ajmer, Rajasthan, were sprayed with a disinfectant, news agency ANI reported.