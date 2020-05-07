Watch: Chaos in Ahmedabad after announcement of strict curfew measures for a week
The civic authorities in Ahmedabad ordered almost all shops, including those selling groceries, fruits, and vegetables, to be shut for one week.
Civic authorities in Ahmedabad announced a complete shutdown of almost all shops for a week, including those selling groceries, fruits, and vegetables, on Wednesday evening. Only shops selling milk and medicines are allowed to run during the course of the week.
Chaos ensued in the city soon after the announcement was made on Wednesday evening, with the restrictions coming into effect at midnight. Residents rushed out in large numbers to stock up, leading to traffic jams and crowding at shops.
Ironically, the decision was announced on the same day when the Gujarat government boasted of a successful ayurvedic and homoeopathic experiment to the Ayush Ministry.
