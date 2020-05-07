Civic authorities in Ahmedabad announced a complete shutdown of almost all shops for a week, including those selling groceries, fruits, and vegetables, on Wednesday evening. Only shops selling milk and medicines are allowed to run during the course of the week.

Chaos ensued in the city soon after the announcement was made on Wednesday evening, with the restrictions coming into effect at midnight. Residents rushed out in large numbers to stock up, leading to traffic jams and crowding at shops.

@AmdavadAMC this is what the tughlagi decision did today to #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/t9NH94TEgA — 𝕭𝖆𝖘𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝕸𝖆𝖍𝖊𝖘𝖍𝖜𝖆𝖗𝖎 (@basant61) May 6, 2020

Because of the order @AmdavadAMC given to close all the grocery shops and vegetable shops people in Ahmedabad have gone furious. They should have think many times before taking the decision. See the video how many people are came on the road to buy groceries! #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/dyYOt5Sqvw — Duke (@TheDuke_CR) May 6, 2020

Panic buying in ahmdbd bcz gov anounced cmplt curfew frm 2mrw.nobdy is following social distancing @BJP4Gujarat you can anounce abt janta curfew/thaali tribute before 48 hrs, can't you also announce about curfew before 24 hrs to prevent panic buying?🤦🏻‍♂️#Ahmedabad #ahmedabadcorona pic.twitter.com/kFU67h6NQe — Vrundan Thacker (@VrundanThacker1) May 6, 2020

Ironically, the decision was announced on the same day when the Gujarat government boasted of a successful ayurvedic and homoeopathic experiment to the Ayush Ministry.

