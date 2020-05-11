Watch: Deer falls through a roof and into a home near Mumbai’s Powai area
Forest officials believed that the deer might have ended up on the roof of the house after being chased by a tiger.
A spotted deer was seen sitting inside a home in a slum near Mumbai’s Powai locality after it fell through the roof of the house. Forest officials believed that the deer might have ended up on the roof of the house after being chased by a tiger, The Times of India reported. The deer was rescued and taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Rescue Centre for Rehabilitation, the report added.