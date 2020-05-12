You know the clips going to be bad because it's got Trump in it, but it's far worse than you're picturing.pic.twitter.com/4BRIamCx52 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 11, 2020

United States President Donald Trump ended his press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country abruptly on Monday after sparring with two journalists.

Weijia Jiang, a Chinese-born journalist working with CBS News was first on Trump’s target. Answering Jiang’s question on why does US doing better than any other country, “when it comes to testing”, matter when Americans are still losing their lives, Trump snarkily replied, “Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China.” Jiang retorted to Trump’s response, and the President said that he was not singling her out, but that he would have the same answer for anyone who would ask him a “nasty question”.

Trump also identified CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins to ask him a question, but refused when she let Jiang follow up. Trump then ended the briefing abruptly and walked away.