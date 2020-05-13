Watch: Snake spotted inside an ATM in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad
The discovery was made in the Govindpuri area of the city.
In an unusual incident, a snake was filmed slithering in an ATM kiosk in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, NDTV reported. A video of the incident was posted and circulated on social media.
The incident took place in an ICICI Bank ATM in Govindpuri area of the city. According to the report, the snake was locked inside the kiosk by the guard. After moving around the premises for a bit, the snake slithered into a hole on top of the ATM.