Even after the railways started running the “Shramik special” trains to ferry stranded migrant workers from across the country on some routes, many labourers continue to proceed to their homes on foot. A group of migrant workers travelling from Ambala in Haryana to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh alleged that the Delhi Police officials beat them up when they took a break in the national capital to eat food. And that they were not allowed to cross the border.

Speaking to Salman Ravi of BBC News, a migrant worker broke down while recounting his plight. “Where should we go now? The authorities should have thought about the poor people,” he said. One of the labourers was walking barefoot after his slippers had torn, and the journalist offered him his own shoes.

