Watch: Video shows tiger walking down a Mexico street with a man carrying a lasso behind it
The video was shot from a car on the road.
A tiger was spotted walking the streets of the Guadalajara city of Mexico with a group of men trying to capture it, The Guardian reported. One of the men was carrying a lasso, while one held a folding chair, perhaps to scare the tiger. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
The tiger had escaped from a private residence in the Guadalajara suburb, the report added.