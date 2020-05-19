Un día cualquiera en la Zona Metropolitana de Guadalajara.



(Si alguien sabe la ubicación exacta se agradece) pic.twitter.com/y5N2PsSub9 — Victor Hugo Magaña (@semaforoenambar) May 14, 2020

A tiger was spotted walking the streets of the Guadalajara city of Mexico with a group of men trying to capture it, The Guardian reported. One of the men was carrying a lasso, while one held a folding chair, perhaps to scare the tiger. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The tiger had escaped from a private residence in the Guadalajara suburb, the report added.