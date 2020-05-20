Around the Web ‘Amphan incoming’: Pre-cyclone videos fill social media as landfall nears The ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Amphan is likely to make landfall close to the Sunderbans in Bengal, reports said. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Amphan coming. From a friend in Batanagar pic.twitter.com/HJk0PLwAk4— Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) May 20, 2020 #CycloneAmphanUpdate Cyclone Amphan at Paradeep pic.twitter.com/D1VWnXC3AP— 🇮🇳 MANISH CHANDRA PRASAD 🇮🇳 (@ManishPrasa) May 20, 2020 #CycloneAmphan update from Bhubaneswar, Odisha.#AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan #AmphanCyclone #AmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/Uqw6Qr9ojL— Subhransu Tripathy (@Subhransu_Odia) May 20, 2020 Cyclone #Amphan moving near the coastal areas of #Balasore, #Odisha with a wind speed of 80 kmph today morning. pic.twitter.com/85Io3KDGzD— Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 20, 2020 Visuals from the coastal area of Digha in East Midnapore district which will face the impact of cyclone Amphan in a big way @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vrf0JMH4x2— Prema Rajaram (@prema_rajaram) May 20, 2020 Also readCyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal today, residents asked to stay home, shops shut Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Amphan Cyclone Print