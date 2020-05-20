Around the Web Amphan: Watch scenes from West Bengal as the cyclone makes a violent landfall Cyclone Amphan is the strongest recorded storm in the area. Scroll Staff An hour ago Cyclone Amphan crashing through Purba Medinipur, Nandigram #CycloneAmphanUpdate #Amphan pic.twitter.com/dHKiy8wSj0— Sayon Biswas (@sayon_96) May 20, 2020 Super Cyclone Amphan is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha and Hatiya across Sunderban. Watch the Fury of #CycloneAmphan at Kachuberia jetty near Namkhana in South 24 Paraganas district of WestBengal pic.twitter.com/iZdqdk0MHn— Subodh KS (@KsSubodh) May 20, 2020 This is what a landfall look like with 170km ph speed.#Ampham #CycloneAmphanUpdate #Amphan #AmphanCyclone #WestBengal #digha pic.twitter.com/L71xoMW03u— ajeet kumar singh (@ajeets703) May 20, 2020 If Covid wasn't enough. #Amphan #Kolkata #Prayers pic.twitter.com/M0lhZnH0me— Thirumoy Banerjee (@Thiru_the_moy) May 20, 2020 #CycloneAmphanUpdate Visuals from Contai in West Bengal. #Amphan training misery along the coastline. pic.twitter.com/pjG8YW81bG— Sourav Sanyal (@SSanyal) May 20, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Amphan Read Comments Print