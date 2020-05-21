Around the Web Watch: Cyclone Amphan leaves Kolkata airport waterlogged and damaged Twenty-one people are reported to have been killed in India and Bangladesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO | A portion of Kolkata Airport flooded in wake of Cyclone Amphan.#Cyclone #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/oFC8mYl3le— G Plus (@guwahatiplus) May 21, 2020 Kolkata airport is a sea now. Will take days to get things running after #amphan. Video from WA. @aaikolairport pic.twitter.com/beWUEORoDF— Subhayan Chakraborty শুভায়ন চক্রবর্তী (@Subhayan_ism) May 21, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Amphan Print