"Overwhelmed," says Delhi mango seller, flooded by donations after loot



A few days after a mango seller’s stock was plundered by passers-by in Delhi’s Jagatpuri area, the fruit-seller received generous contributions from people at large. To his surprise, the donations were in excess of Rs 8 lakh, NDTV reported. He had suffered a loss of some Rs 30,000 when the mangoes were stolen. NDTV had shared the fruit-seller’s bank account details on their news channel.

“I can now stand on my own feet and will be able to continue my fruit business and feed my children,” fruit-seller Phool Mia told NDTV, thanking all the people who helped him.

