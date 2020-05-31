If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades. pic.twitter.com/Xg67uTZN07 — THE ONE ABOVE ALL (@MRCRUZv3) May 30, 2020

As protests against George Floyd’s death continue to rage across the United States, a video of Indian actor Ronit Roy demonstrating how to make a balaclava mask out of a T-shirt is being widely circulated on social media for the benefit of protestors.

Roy’s mask video was originally posted by the actor on Instagram as an alternative to a face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus. The video was then posted by a US resident on Twitter where it became popular among people protesting against racism and police brutality.

The US is currently in the grip of intense protests against the death of George Floyd, an African American citizen, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer in Minneapolis. Chauvin was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest, an action that led to his death.

