A shocking video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Tundla railway station, where railway officials were heard directing condescending remarks towards migrant workers on a “Shramik Special” train while throwing biscuit packets at them, according to a NDTV report.

In the video, one of the officials can be heard saying, “The biscuits are being distributed because it’s Mr Dikshit’s birthday,” while throwing the biscuit packets at migrant workers. DK Dikshit is the chief inspector of ticket who was leading the team, the report added.

After the video gained popularity on Twitter, a senior Railways officer was suspended, NDTV reported.