Around the Web Watch: Crowds vandalise and rob Macy’s iconic flagship store in New York City It took quite some time for the police to arrive. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Play Cops running into Macy's at Herald Square as it was being looted. Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here pic.twitter.com/NItOU7POiL— Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States George Floyd Read Comments Print