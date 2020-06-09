Around the Web Watch: Woman is slapped for racist comment at a convenience store in Phoenix, US ‘You’re going back to Mexico.’ Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago “I heard a woman tell her to ‘go back to her country,’ that’s when I started recording.” We spoke to Greg Conn the man who shot this video that has since gone viral showing a woman getting slapped across the face at a Superpumper in Phoenix. Story airing at 5pm #azfamily pic.twitter.com/4T7cOwTKDt— Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) June 8, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Racism Read Comments Print