What's the deal with Karnataka Health Minister? It looks like he is purposely walking around without a mask and this is not the first time. https://t.co/rcxjmhOZ3n — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) June 10, 2020

In a video posted by Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu himself, he can be seen flouting safety norms yet again by appearing in public without a mask on, for the second time. The video shows him conversing with a local shop-owner after completing a tour of the district.

It isn’t the first time Sriramulu has been seen doing this. On June 2, he violated physical distancing rules while attending a procession in Chitradurga, when he was surrounded and garlanded by several of his supporters.

During the procession, the minister had ironically told the crowd, “I request all of you to follow social distancing, we have passed guidelines and people should wear masks and use sanitisers,” though he wasn’t wearing a mask himself, TheNewsMinute reported.