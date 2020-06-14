Around the Web Watch: Protestors in Atlanta, US torch restaurant where a black man was shot by the police Rayshard Brooks was shot by the police as they tried to arrest him on Friday at a restaurant named Wendy’s in Atlanta. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Fire at Wendy's on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ— Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020 The Wendy’s in #Atlanta where #RayshardBrooks was executed by race soldiers last night, is currently on fire pic.twitter.com/o89yc6A88P— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 14, 2020 Also readUnited States: Fresh protests in Atlanta after police officer shoots African-American man Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Racism United States Read Comments Print