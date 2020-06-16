WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral.



Robbers in Karachi, Pakistan had a positive rethink after they mugged a food delivery man. The robbers decided to return what they had taken, consoled him, and even gave him a hug. The whole incident was captured on videomedia.

The police have confirmed that the incident took place in Karachi, Geo News reported. Street crime in the city are on a rise since the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown, the report added.