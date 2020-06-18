Around the Web Watch: Scenes of first heavy showers (and waterlogging) as the monsoon arrives in Mumbai The monsoon arrived in some other parts of the state as well. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Heavy downpour at Borivali East #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/igDbxZXdtR— Aspiring Indian (@realityisenigma) June 18, 2020 Waterlogging on APMC road in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area after heavy rains lash the area#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/pqx5Fb3M2G— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 18, 2020 Heavy rains finally in Mulund #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TcCDMaBEbA— Glen Coelho 🇮🇳 (@whatmankalia) June 18, 2020 Raining heavily now...Seems like they don't need to do much to curb crowds now,monsoon will take care of that in #Mumbai :)#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zyUW2844C1— Tanmay V.S🌈🌴 (@tanmay_shinde99) June 18, 2020 Heaviest downpour of the season so far #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/iX3MorXbTO— Bertie (@goa_niz) June 18, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Maharashtra monsoon Read Comments Print