Around the Web ‘Rubber bullets bouncing off me’: Beyoncé surprises fans with a new song for Juneteenth The artist chose the day observed as the official end of slavery in the US to drop her new single ‘Black Parade’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. _ “BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 19, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Beyonce Read Comments Print