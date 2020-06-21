OPPO Mobile factory in Greater Noida locked by members affiliated to Hindu Raksha Dal. Group also raised slogans against China. pic.twitter.com/YgYE1IDvya — Shalabh (@shalabhTOI) June 20, 2020

Members of the fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal held a protest outside the factory of Chinese mobile phone company Oppo in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A video of the members of the group symbolically “locking” the gate was widely circulated on social media.

The protest was part of the “boycott Chinese goods” wave in India that came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese troops during a violent stand-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union were also part of the protest, The New Indian Express reported. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has lodged an FIR against Hindu Raksha Dal president Bhupendra Toma and the group’s district-unit convenor Praveen Kumar, the report added.