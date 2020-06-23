View this post on Instagram

It’s time to be FREE...from all the unnecessary pressures, expectations and negativity. DON’T ever let anyone make you feel unimportant or that you don’t ‘belong’ ever again. To all the Actors/Artists/Individuals out there...don’t let anyone ever make you feel small or unwanted because you are not. You matter a lot to a lot of people. It’s time to dream...dream big and achieve those dreams. It’s time to set yourself free from all that burden and negativity. #BeFree #NoPressure #NoNegativity #Actor #Artists #SushantSinghRajput #Nepotism #Actors #Outsiders #Poem #Freedom #Karma #Bollywood #FilmIndustry