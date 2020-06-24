Caught on camera: Bailey bridge near India-China border collapses under overladen truck
Fifteen villages in the Johar Valley of Uttarakhand have been cut off as a result.
A bailey bridge in Uttarakhand collapsed under the weight of a truck carrying an excavator machine on Monday, NDTV reported. The acccident occurred the in Pithoragarh district, at a distance of approximately 50 km from the India-China border.
The weight-bearing capacity of the bridge was 18 tonnes, while the weight of the truck and the excavator machine was 26 tonnes, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Munsyari AK Shukla said. Fifteen villages of the Johar Valley have been cut off, the report added. Constructing a new bridge will take at least 15 days, the SDM added.