Play

In yet another record daily spike in cases, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 19,906 on Sunday morning. India now has 5,28,859 cases. The toll rose by 410 to 16,095.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 10,001,527 people and claimed 4,99,124 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

We talked to Delhi-based psychiatrist Alok Sarin about how this pandemic will affect the society in the long term, the rising no. of suicide cases, impact of isolation on our mental health, how it will affect our collective memory, what kind of societal and cultural changes need to be made to help us move forward and much more.

Here are some of the questions Dr Sarin answered: