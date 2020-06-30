‘Arnab is a parody account of Arnab’: TV anchor’s theatrics are making social media users laugh
The ban on Chinese mobile phone apps evokes hysterical praise on live television.
The Indian government announced a ban on 59 apps with Chinese links on Monday, stating that these are engaged in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. While social media users debated whether blocking apps is a strong-enough retaliation to territorial aggression and killing of Indian soldiers, television anchor Arnab Goswami saw the action as “sudden, unexpected and unpredictable”.
“The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move,” an animated Goswami said, live on air. “They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know,” he added.
Goswami’s impassioned commentary evoked hilarious reactions on social media.