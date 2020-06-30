The Indian government announced a ban on 59 apps with Chinese links on Monday, stating that these are engaged in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. While social media users debated whether blocking apps is a strong-enough retaliation to territorial aggression and killing of Indian soldiers, television anchor Arnab Goswami saw the action as “sudden, unexpected and unpredictable”.

“The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move,” an animated Goswami said, live on air. “They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know,” he added.

Goswami’s impassioned commentary evoked hilarious reactions on social media.

At this point it is difficult to tell whether something is parody or real pic.twitter.com/oTc0eyOoin — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 29, 2020

Arnab is a parody account of Arnab. https://t.co/MuFsS2wOzr — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) June 30, 2020

When my mom beat the shit out of me for harassing my younger sibling https://t.co/07TzXws32e — Raj Mehta (@rajmehta982) June 30, 2020

When the diarrhoea sets in after a Chinese feast https://t.co/V3h9RbAJA0 — Akhil Tandulwadikar (@drunkcaveman) June 30, 2020

"Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." - Albert Einstein https://t.co/whbZO6LuUV — Ankit Yadav (@theLOLindian) June 30, 2020