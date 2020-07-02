‘Mummy what’s his name?’: Daughter crashes professor’s live interview on BBC
Dr Clare Wenham was speaking to BBC’s Christian Fraser from her home while her daughter in the background was choosing an appropriate spot for a painting.
In a hilarious event that was telecast on live television, global health policy expert Dr Clare Wenham’s daughter Scarlett crashed her discussion on lockdown in the United Kingdom with BBC anchor Christian Fraser. Scarlett was curious to figure out a shelf to place a painting of a unicorn on, and was visible fiddling with it in the background while Wenham continued talking to Fraser.
A similar incident was seen on Sky News as well when foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes’s son walked in on her live interview with anchor Mark Austin. The child wanted to know if he was allowed to eat two biscuits.