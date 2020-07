This is how invisible green heroes work silently in field. A swamp deer stuck up in Ganga barrage got rescued and released safely by Shri Mohan Yadav, Forester of Haiderpur wetland taking huge risk. @skumarias02 @WWFINDIA

VC: Ashish Loya/Gaurav#GreenGuards #RealHeroes pic.twitter.com/n8pU3os8UT