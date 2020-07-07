View this post on Instagram

A little morning run which led me into the woods (more like logs !) has totally made me day ! Decided to go a little off track and found this space with logs of all shapes and sizes and did an impromptu workout to break some more sweat 🏃🏻‍♀️💧 Some squats with logs with heels slightly elevated due to natural terrain so that makes it some form of cyclist squats. That log be heavy as a MF, super slippery with moss and insects all over and so was tough to grab. To add to it, the weight with chopped branches was very unevenly spread, which added to the whole feel, telling me, it's not always going to be ideal - but it must be done. Some more log shopping where I thought a snake or any other reptile would greet me any second, followed by front squats and push presses. Felt good to throw the weight too ! I tried doing some step ups (looking at it I knew jumps were a bad idea) and almost fell over as the log started rolling over so I told myself don't push it Babita. Don't be an over excited child 😬 and finally called time out. I had a long run back home which also got exciting with 6, yes SIX stray dogs running after me. I've handled 2 before but trust me 6 is scary !! A noble soul on a scooter helped me out just when I thought I won't make it home alive. An adventurous exciting morning right there ! I'd trade a closed gym for a nature workout any day. Farmers, gardener's, workers who do natural work build more sustained muscle as compared to a person working out in the gym. 🌴🎋🍂🐾🌦🏋🏻‍♀️ Also made me realise how much I miss trekking 🧗🏻‍♀️⛰⛺️🤐 Who's is Goa ?! Send me a DM if you know places I can go trek which the cops haven't shut off for now 🥳 💪🏻 I hope ya'll have a great ghetto kinda day and get a chance to break a sweat 🥰😘🙏🏻🦋