Caught on camera: African-American man, 29, shot four times while crossing street with daughter, 6

Warning: Disturbing video.

Scroll Staff

40 minutes ago

So devastating... This is so hard to watch, but we must find who killed 29yo Anthony Robinson, who was crossing a Bronx st w/ his 6yo daughter on Sunday. Anthony was a father of 2. I can't even imagine how that poor little girl and the rest of his family are feeling... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9oePAhmGv1— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 10, 2020