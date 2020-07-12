#Gujarat. This video has gone viral showing heated arguments between a woman constable Sunita Yadav & son of BJP minister of state for health in Surat over breaking of night curfew rules. Yadav has resigned today apparantly in frustration as her seniors did nothing @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/jrieEPgmOm — satish jha. (@satishjha) July 11, 2020

Sunita Yadav, a woman constable in Surat, Gujarat has reportedly resigned after a departmental inquiry was constituted against her for interrupting a group of people travelling in a car without masks during a curfew, according to Ahmedabad Mirror.

The five people in the car reportedly were friends of Prakash Kanani, the son of Gujarat minister of state health and family welfare, Kishor Kanani.

A video of Yadav’s argument with two people, allegedly from the incident, has been widely circulated on social media.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night, India Today reported. The group of people in question were in violation of the 10 pm curfew rule. Yadav reportedly called an inspector at the Varachha police station to narrate the matter, but was instead asked to leave the spot, the report added. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident.