Viral Video 'Remember to check your emails on Sundays': Content creator on what 'horrible bosses' are like Anuraag Verma's new Instagram video shows what it would be like for 'horrible bosses' to get honest on work calls. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Jab boss keh ke lete hain. What would you say to your boss or co-workers if you could be completely honest? Tag someone you work with and make them smile. Don't forget to mention me @anutheraag when you share this to your stories! 😊 #horriblebosses #workingfromhomebelike #officehumor #workcall #workingsundays #anutheraag #grantmeaccess #vikasdubeyencounter #grantmeaccesstoyourbrain #frozenvideo #mutedandlistening #deathbypowerpoint #checkyouremail #dontwaittocreate A post shared by Anuraag Verma (@anutheraag) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:28am PDT