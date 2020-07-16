Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Keeping up with the times, a soap opera on an Indian television channel used a face-mask and a face-shield to add some drama to its storyline.

A new episode of the long-running Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus featured one of the actors dramatically removing her face-mask (and not in the correct, hygienic way) upon seeing another woman wearing a face-shield.

A short video of the sequence has gone viral on social media, inviting hilarious responses from social media users.

Loool can’t tell if they’re doing that for the plot or for actual hygiene https://t.co/a0CEJxvdJi — fabiha (@fabixjan) July 15, 2020

Hahahaha! Now this is what I call Indian New Wave cinema. https://t.co/UisKHb7k55 — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) July 14, 2020

I can never get bored of star plus😂😭 https://t.co/NwoIESWOCo — Omari🇸🇴🇾🇪 (@omithewaffler) July 14, 2020

Are they having a mask-off? https://t.co/fekYUeFsTP — Baby K. Ahuja (@prileykwest) July 14, 2020