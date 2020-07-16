Watch: This viral clip of actors using face-mask, face-shield in a TV show has amused social media
‘Can’t tell if they’re doing that for the plot or for actual hygiene.’
Keeping up with the times, a soap opera on an Indian television channel used a face-mask and a face-shield to add some drama to its storyline.
A new episode of the long-running Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus featured one of the actors dramatically removing her face-mask (and not in the correct, hygienic way) upon seeing another woman wearing a face-shield.
A short video of the sequence has gone viral on social media, inviting hilarious responses from social media users.