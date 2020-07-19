Around the Web Watch: How do you communicate with those who lipread while wearing a mask? A UK paramedic answers Hint: Involves Google. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Communicating with patients who lipread whilst wearing a mask.. I hope you find this useful! 🙂😷🚑 #Communication #Inclusion #PatientCare #Paramedic @Google #LiveTranscribeApp #COVID19 #TeamSECAmb pic.twitter.com/DC6Ima2Ktw— Danny Hughes (@SECAmb_Danny) July 17, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Mask Read Comments Print