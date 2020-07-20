South Indian actor Kasthuri Shankar was spotted eating during a debate hosted by TV anchor Arnab Goswami on Sunday (above).

After the clip was widely circulated on social media, the actor clarified, “I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hyper mode, He wasn’t gonna let me talk anyway, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off Skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up! No offence or disrespect intended!”