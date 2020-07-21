View this post on Instagram

Thank u god 🙏for giving me innate will power & confidence to make these lovely people happy and dance on everyone’s favourite Garba..This is really making me happy n more satisfying ..Finding inner peace .. Hope everyone is safe and all patient to be recover soon ..🙏🙏👍 “Dance & music are best medicine for real happiness “ @falgunipathak12 @narendramodi @tushartrivedisinger @timesofindia @timesnow @hindustantimes @gujaratinews2020 @bbchindi @bbcnews @middaygujarati @indiatvnews @shemarooguj @gujarat.information @colorsgujaratiofficial . . . . #lovewhatyoudodowhatyoulove #lockdown #qurantine #garba #gujju #navratri #gujjugram #proud #socialcause #help #happiness #rasleelagarbaclass #falgunipathakgarba #spreadlove #joy #believe